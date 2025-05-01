Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Asintorfski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Asintorfski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Asintorf, Belarus
2 room apartment
Asintorf, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale at: ag. Osintorf, Mayakovsky St., 9. The apartment is located…
$6,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Asintorfski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go