Apartments for sale in Ashmyany, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ashmyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ashmyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
Cozy 2-room apartment in Oshmyany ❤️The apartment is located in an area with well-developed …
$28,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Ashmyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ashmyany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/9
Unique offer! ❤️ Luxury three-bedroom apartment with modern designer repair, which is made u…
$74,500
