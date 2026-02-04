Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Akciabrski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 160 m² in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 160 m²
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
Shopping space 160 sq.m. ❤️ The 160 sqm retail space in the village of Dawn is located next …
$16,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go