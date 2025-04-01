Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Adelski sielski Saviet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale is a land plot in the garden association "Proleska d. M. Demidkovo" (Odelsky villag…
$4,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
$7,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes