  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Abuchauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A great place near the spill of the Neman River in the village of Komotovo, Grodno district.…
$40,000
House in Abuchava, Belarus
House
Abuchava, Belarus
Area 60 m²
On sale is a house with a plot of land of 25 acres, which is located in the agro-town of Obu…
$16,800
