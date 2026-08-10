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Pool Townhouses in Vlorë County, Albania

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Vlora
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2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
Private House For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Near The Beach, Property For Investment.…
$322,878
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
3 bedroom townthouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom townthouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Private House For Sale In Lungomare Vlora, Albanian Riviera. Lungomare is your prefered area…
$320,058
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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