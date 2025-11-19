Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vlorë County
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Metoq, Albania
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
🏠PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE 2+1 85m2 📍Deliu Street/Metoq 💰140.000€ The House is completly f…
$162,112
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go