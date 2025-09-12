Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Tirana, Albania

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
✅ Price: 25,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Rr. “Demokracia”, Unaza e Madhe, Tirana ✅ Area: 50m2 …
$292
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Realting.com
Go