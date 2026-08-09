Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas in Tirana Municipality, Albania

;
Tirana
10
Farke
93
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 3
Tranquility. Privacy. Real luxury. B99 Group offers for sale 6 modern villas in Mjull-Bat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tirana Municipality, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go