Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Condo Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 107/4
APARTMENT 02 – 2+1 | FLOOR 4 🔹 Sipërfaqe neto: 93.26 m² 🔹 Sipërfaqe e përbashkët: 14.07 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
🏠 APARTMENT 04 – 2+1 | FLOOR 3   🔹 Net area: 93.33 m² 🔹 Common area: 13.62 m² 🔹 Gross …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go