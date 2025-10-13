Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
42
Tirana Municipality
45
Farke
3
Office Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
Office 1 225 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 1 225 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 225 m²
Floor 6/40
Office for rent near the newest business center in the capital, Downtown One!! The newest el…
$54,741
per month
Leave a request
Office 107 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 107 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 6/10
Luxury office for sale in one of the most elite residences in the capital Furnished with max…
$2,912
per month
Leave a request
Office 441 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 441 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/9
Jepet me Qira Ambient per Zyra prane Spitalit Amerikan 3! Ambienti eshte i ndare ne 3 kate, …
$3,494
per month
Leave a request
Office 160 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 160 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 7/12
Office Apartment for Rent in the heart of Ish-Blloku Address: Ibrahim Rugova Street Area: 1…
$2,327
per month
Leave a request
Office 53 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 53 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/10
1st floor office space for rent on Kavaja Street. It is located in a very frequented area an…
$815
per month
Leave a request
Office 137 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 137 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/37
Office space for rent in Downtown, on Elbasan Street! The space offers a net area of 137 m² …
$4,974
per month
Leave a request
Office 111 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 111 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/5
Office for rent at Dinamo Stadium. The space is located on the first residential floor of an…
$1,747
per month
Leave a request
Office 151 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 151 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 8/9
We offer an office for rent at the Hilton hotel, near the Delijorgji complex, next to the Gj…
$2,679
per month
Leave a request
Office 94 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 94 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/40
The environment has a net area of 47.92m2 net and 76.67 gross. It is positioned on the edge …
$8,153
per month
Leave a request
Office 216 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 216 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/9
Commercial space for rent in Misto Mame. The environment is located on the 1st floor of a ne…
$815
per month
Leave a request
Office 96 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 96 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
2+1 apartment in Piazza suitable for offices! It is located on the 2nd floor of an existing …
$1,165
per month
Leave a request
Office 105 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 105 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/10
For rent 2+1+2 near Parku Olimpik close to Kompleksi Dinamo, Rezidenca Altana. Organized as:…
$2,329
per month
Leave a request
Office 47 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 47 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/40
The environment has a net area of 47.92m2 net and 76.67 gross. It is positioned on the edge …
$4,076
per month
Leave a request
Office 157 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 157 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/5
Office for rent near the "Air Albania" stadium Strategic location, near the "Air Albania" st…
$2,737
per month
Leave a request
Office 96 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 96 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 21
Area 96 m²
Floor 9/13
An empty space is offered in one of the newest residences in Tirana, located on the 9th resi…
$1,048
per month
Leave a request
Office 40 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 40 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
Suitable office space for rent or other activities Surface 40 m2 Floor 0 New palace For mo…
$1,165
per month
Leave a request
Office 281 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 281 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 5
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siper…
$5,241
per month
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
Office Space for Rent at Myslym Shyri! The space has an area of 50m2, organized into 2 work …
$699
per month
Leave a request
Office 150 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 150 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 11/13
In one of the most prestigious centers in Tirana, we offer a super office for rent on the 11…
$2,562
per month
Leave a request
Office 40 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 40 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/1
We are renting office space on Mujo Street, Ulcinj, behind the Catholic Church. The environ…
$582
per month
Leave a request
Office 70 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 70 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
We are renting an office in the Ish Blloku area near the University Library. The office has …
$815
per month
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
The office is located on the second floor of a new building with an elevator and managed. Th…
$699
per month
Leave a request
Office 20 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 20 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 8
Suitable premises for rent for office or other activities Surface area 20 m2 Floor 0 New pal…
$582
per month
Leave a request
Office 456 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 456 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 10/14
An office space of 456 m² is available for rent on the 10th floor of the Twin Towers, one of…
$10,622
per month
Leave a request
Office 120 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 120 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/9
Office for rent in a new and quality building, just completed Location: Myslym Shyri and Exh…
$1,980
per month
Leave a request
Office 163 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 163 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 6/10
Premises for rent in Don Bosko, near the Gjeli restaurant, in a building complex. The net ar…
$1,398
per month
Leave a request
Office 116 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 116 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/12
A recently renovated apartment, previously used as an office, is for rent. The space is loca…
$1,165
per month
Leave a request
Office 31 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 31 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/19
Office space for rent at Residenca Mine Peza!
$1,165
per month
Leave a request
Office 120 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 120 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/8
Office space for rent near the Air Albania stadium. The office is organized into 3 work area…
$2,912
per month
Leave a request
Office 600 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 600 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 5/5
Office for rent at Lake Tirana! In one of the most elite and quiet areas of Tirana, offices…
$13,977
per month
Leave a request