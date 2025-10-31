Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of hotels in Southern Albania, Albania

3 properties total found
Hotel 600 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 600 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 600 m²
A modern and stylish hotel is for rent, built only in the last two years. Positioned in a ce…
$3,497
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Hotel 638 m² in Radhime, Albania
Hotel 638 m²
Radhime, Albania
Area 638 m²
Hotel for rent on the coast of Rradhima, Vlora, with a frontline position, an ideal opportun…
$4,838
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
🔑🏨 3-FLOOR HOTEL FOR RENT IN CENTRAL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏨 3-FLOOR HOTEL FOR RENT IN CENTRAL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
🔑🏨 3-FLOOR HOTEL FOR RENT IN CENTRAL, VLORA 💰 ANNUAL RENTAL PRICE: 36,000 EURO (3000 Euro…
$42,273
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
