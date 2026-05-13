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Hotels and hotel rooms in Orikum, Albania

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4 properties total found
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA! in Radhime, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA!
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 470 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: 4-story hotel with usable terrace, 1 basement floor, swimming pool, playground, an…
$5,16M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Sea Front Hotel For Sale In Vlore Albania in Orikum, Albania
Sea Front Hotel For Sale In Vlore Albania
Orikum, Albania
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Hotel For Sale In Vlora Albania. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a premium beac…
$942,192
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Hotel 397 m² in Orikum, Albania
Hotel 397 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 397 m²
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
$424,585
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Hotel 2 200 m² in Radhime, Albania
Hotel 2 200 m²
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 200 m²
Exclusive hotel for sale in Radhimë, Vlorë, in one of the most sought-after and fastest-grow…
$4,69M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
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