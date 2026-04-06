Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Other

Long term rentals in Albania

Other Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Other in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Other
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Floor 2
Service unit for Rent in the center of Vlora .It is organized into two separate parts with a…
$464
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go