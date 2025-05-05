Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Southern Albania, Albania

3 room house in Radhime, Albania
3 room house
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a unique opportunity to rent a private house for a year, perfectly suited for a…
$792
per month
2 room house in Novosele, Albania
2 room house
Novosele, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Villa for sale in one of the most beautiful villages of the city of Vlora, only three kilome…
$262
per month
House in Orikum, Albania
House
Orikum, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Private house with land for long term rent in Orikum . The house is organized in two bedroom…
$262
per month
House in Kanine, Albania
House
Kanine, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the Charming Village of Kanina, This Fantastic House Offers More Just a Home --i…
$454
per month
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Second Floor of Villa for Rent. Located 10 Minutes from Center of City, in the Most Quiet Ar…
$679
per month
2 bedroom house in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom house
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
✅ Price: 700 Euros/Month ✅ Location: In the center of Kanina The area in which the apartmen…
$727
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
4 room house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
New private house with a big garden for long term rent in the city of Vlora,only 7 mins away…
$523
per month
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Charming Private House for Rent Near Lungomare, Vlore Located just a short walk from Vlore'…
$396
per month
1 bedroom house in Kanine, Albania
1 bedroom house
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 550 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Kanine, Vlore The area in which the house is located is…
$627
per month
Leave a request
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For Rent: Charming Villa with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen, and Spacious Living Room, Loc…
$568
per month
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover this charming one-story home, available for rent or sale, nestled near the Zvernets…
$522
per month
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Second floor of a villa for rent The villa is located just a few minutes away from the lung…
$284
per month
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Kuzum Baba, Vlore ✅ Construction area: 100m2 ✅ Land are…
$531
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Cottage 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Private house 1+1 reconstructed with new furniture, large and bright spaces is very attracti…
$272
per month
Leave a request
