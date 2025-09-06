Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Northern Albania, Albania

Bashkia Durres
11
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Warehouse 16 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 16 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 16 m²
The garage is located on the ground floor of a new building in Durres Beach. It has an area …
$117
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 150 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 150 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
The warehouse is located in Flake, on the main road in Durres. It has a total land area of 4…
$702
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 26 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 26 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 26 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 40 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 40 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse is located in Spitalle, about 200 m from the "Aleksander Moisiu" University. T…
$5,247
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 900 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 900 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent is a 900m2 warehouse or shed in the Shkozet area near the Kolaudimit te makinave ro…
$1,755
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 60 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 60 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 73 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 73 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 73 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 41 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 41 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 41 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$117
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 800 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 800 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The barn is located in Pjeze, on the edge of the main road in Durres. It has a total land ar…
$2,924
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 120 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 120 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse is located on the 0th floor of the street in Shkozet, just 500m from the Tiran…
$408
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go