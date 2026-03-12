Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Long term warehouses rentals in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 16 m² in Golem, Albania
Warehouse 16 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 16 m²
Floor -1
The garage is suitable for 1 car, equipped with an electric door, with remote control. It is…
$116
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go