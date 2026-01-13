Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Kamëz Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

сommercial properties
5
1 property total found
Shop 36 m² in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Shop 36 m²
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 13
Service unit for sale with a net area of 35.60 m², located in one of the most frequented and…
$120,136
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go