Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Gjirokaster
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Bashkia Gjirokaster, Albania

Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 400 m² in Labove e Madhe, Albania
Revenue house 400 m²
Labove e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
2-story stone building for sale in Labovo, Gjirokastër. The building is a very good busines…
$145,589
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go