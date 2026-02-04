Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Fushe Kruje
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Fushe Kruje, Albania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kruja, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Kruja, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 8/9
The apartment is located on the 8th floor of a very good, quality building with an elevator …
$248,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go