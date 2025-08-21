Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Fier County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Fier County, Albania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Selite, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Selite, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
✅ Çmimi: 35.000 Euro/muaj ✅ Vendndodhja: Qender Selite, Tirane ✅ Siperfaqe: 85m2 Jepet me q…
$407
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Realting.com
Go