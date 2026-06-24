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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Farke, Albania

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Floor 6
APARTMENT FOR SALE 251 m² – DRY LAKE B99 Group has for sale an apartment of 251 m² in tot…
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Properties features in Farke, Albania

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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