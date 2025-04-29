Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Durrës County, Albania

5
5 properties total found
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Vollga, Durrës – Daily and Monthly in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Vollga, Durrës – Daily and Monthly
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 5
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Vollga, Durrës – Daily and Monthly 📍 Location: Vollga, Durrës …
Price on request
Rent apartment 1+1 Volga DURRES in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rent apartment 1+1 Volga DURRES
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
https://l.instagram.com/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fairbnb.com%2Fh%2Fkaenseaside&e=AT0xU60Ve5YoJoayEB6mJ…
Price on request
APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW, DURRES BEACH in Bashkia Durres, Albania
APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW, DURRES BEACH
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/6
RENTAL PRICES: May: €45/day June: €50/day July-August: €55/day September: €50/day Oct…
$33
per night
Apartment 2+1+2 full sea view in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment 2+1+2 full sea view
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
https://www.instagram.com/p/C5_aDoCr0L5/?img_index=10 https://l.instagram.com/?u=http%3A%…
Price on request
Penthouse with Full Sea View for Memorable Stays! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse with Full Sea View for Memorable Stays!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9
Penthouse with Full Sea View for Memorable Stays! Located directly in front of Melia Durr…
Price on request
