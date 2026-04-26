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Residential properties for sale in Delvine, Albania

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vllahat, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Vllahat, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 4-story building in Delvine, Sarandë. It is o…
$73,450
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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