Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Condo
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Condos for Sale in Albania

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Condo 2 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 15
THE COMPLEX IS LOCATED IN THE AMAZING NATURE OF SHENGJIN. THIS RESIDENTIAL AND TOURIST COMP…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go