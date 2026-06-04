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Townhouses in Central Albania, Albania

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Townhouse
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Three floor building, actually ground floor is rented and the two upper floors are used for…
$2,09M
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Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Townhouse
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Ground floor, yard and trees, parking place. Two bedroom, living room, kitchen room, bathroo…
$1,163
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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