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Long term industrial premises rentals in Bashkia Vore, Albania

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1 property total found
Manufacture 1 600 m² in Preze, Albania
Manufacture 1 600 m²
Preze, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 2/2
A warehouse with a total area of 1600m² is for rent, located in the Fushë - Prezë area, a ve…
$7,675
per month
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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