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Long term flats and apartments rentals in Bashkia Vore, Albania

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1 property total found
2+1+2 Apartment for Rent | Center, Durrës in Preze, Albania
2+1+2 Apartment for Rent | Center, Durrës
Preze, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment 2+1+2 for Rent | Center, Durrës A 2+1+2 apartment with a regular layout and com…
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