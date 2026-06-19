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Villas in Bashkia Ura Vajgurore, Albania

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Ura Vajgurore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Ura Vajgurore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 419 m²
🏡 ULTRA LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE – DONOFROS, BERAT 🏡 For sale in one of the most peaceful an…
$1,21M
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