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Penthouses with garden for sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

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Saranda
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gjashte, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for Sale – Second Sea Line Residence This exclusive penthouse is located in a p…
$402,126
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Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
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Properties features in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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