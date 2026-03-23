Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Kruja
  4. Long-term rental

Long term commercial properties rentals in Kruja, Albania

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Commercial property 25 m² in Kruja, Albania
Commercial property 25 m²
Kruja, Albania
Area 25 m²
The premises are located on floor 0 at the Court in Durres. It has 25m2 of interior space wh…
$464
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go