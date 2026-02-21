Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Kruja
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kruja, Albania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kruja, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kruja, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
This studio located in the heart of the city offers the perfect combination of modern living…
$471
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Kruja, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kruja, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 11
This luxurious apartment is located in the heart of the city of Durres, near the main boulev…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Kruja, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kruja, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 11
Ky apartament luksoz ndodhet ne zemer te qytetit te Durresit, prane bulevardit kryesor dhe s…
$768
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go