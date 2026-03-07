Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Finiq
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Bashkia Finiq, Albania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Finiq, Albania
3 bedroom house
Finiq, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful Villa for Sale Near Sarandë – Peaceful Location with Stunning Views Located in …
$348,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Finiq, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go