Sun World Real Estate

Turkey-Antalya-Alanya Mahmutlar Mahallesi Barbaros Caddesi Algül Apt. 184/B 07300
Sun World Real Estate
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
sunworldestate.com
Company description

As Sun world realestate, we are focusing on real estate assets with our rich experience in this sector, relay on high quality and human-oriented problem-solving skills to fulfill the needs of our dear customers.

We will provide you special strategies in selling, purchasing and rental processes in all kinds of real estate investments both nationally and internationally,guiding our customers' real estate investments with specific and professional knowledge by using modern and innovative marketing methods and offering services to protect their interests afterwards.

Meanwhile, we have been offering our customers new and comfortable accommodation for 19 years with our reliable construction company. Our projects still keep going in both Alanya and Cyprus regions.

 

Services

With our experts team, we supply title deed, water and electricity transfer procedures, staying permit appication and all renovation repair issues as well .
At the same time, we can help you to rent your properties in a convenient and reliable way and earn profits. Trust and satisfaction are our main working principles.

New buildings
Residential quarter Elbrus
Residential quarter Elbrus
Incekum, Turkey
from
€ 120,000
Completion date: 2023
2 -room apartments are sold at a price of 55,500 euros and two-level at 5 floors at a price of 110,000 euros. / p
Villa Hidden Valley
Villa Hidden Valley
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€ 575,000
Completion date: 2022
EXPERIENCE WILLS PROJECT TEAM Project area: 4 536 m2 br /Total number of villas: 11 Location: Kargicak / Alanya / Antalya br /Distance to the center of Alanya - 12 km br /Gazipasha Airport: 23 kmbr Antalya Airport: 130 km br /The bird's distance to the sea: 550 m br /Distance to the sea by car: 1200 m br /Distance to the point of sale: 1000 m VILLENTIVITY Plot in villa m2: from 400 m2 to 650 m2 Dekanat Decanat ( from 400 m2 to 650 m2 ). br / Total area of the villa: 330 m2 br /Total area of the villa: 275 m2 The villas consist of 4 + 1. Each floor has air conditioning and 2 bathrooms for parents. All bathrooms have built-in shower sets and a shower. br /In each room with sea views. br /The living room has a fireplace with bioethanol. br / Each villa has its own separate garden and its own pool. br /These pools are a skimmer system with an antibacterial coating and small energy pools and water saving. Long service life and maintenance costs are very low. br /The exterior facades of the villas are isolated by heat and cold, and exterior paints can withstand many years from spills and cracks to corrosion, which may be exposed to appearance. ( no problems will arise except discoloration ) br / All rooms have air conditioning lines and are assembled in one place on the facade. br / The central broom system was built for use in all rooms and public places. br /To cover all the floors of the villa, a underfloor heating system with watery water was built. br /The floors of the villa and around the foundations were isolated from water and moisture, with the exception of water lines. br /Thermally insulated aluminum carpentry products were used, which were effective against cold and heat, a comfortable gas glazing system ( ) br / The doors of the villa are made entirely of wood material, kitchen cabinets and other furniture are made with ultra wide varnished paint, which retains its color for many years. br /All rooms have TV and satellite line. br /  
Residential complex Gold City
Residential complex Gold City
Kargicak, Turkey
from
€ 120,000
Completion date: 2024
Residential quarter Magic Hills
Residential quarter Magic Hills
Toslak, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Our agents in Turkey
Nurettin Safak
Nurettin Safak
2 properties
