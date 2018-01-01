Sun World Real Estate

Yaylali, Turkey

from € 575,000

Completion date: 2022

EXPERIENCE WILLS PROJECT TEAM Project area: 4 536 m2 br /Total number of villas: 11 Location: Kargicak / Alanya / Antalya br /Distance to the center of Alanya - 12 km br /Gazipasha Airport: 23 kmbr Antalya Airport: 130 km br /The bird's distance to the sea: 550 m br /Distance to the sea by car: 1200 m br /Distance to the point of sale: 1000 m VILLENTIVITY Plot in villa m2: from 400 m2 to 650 m2 Dekanat Decanat ( from 400 m2 to 650 m2 ). br / Total area of the villa: 330 m2 br /Total area of the villa: 275 m2 The villas consist of 4 + 1. Each floor has air conditioning and 2 bathrooms for parents. All bathrooms have built-in shower sets and a shower. br /In each room with sea views. br /The living room has a fireplace with bioethanol. br / Each villa has its own separate garden and its own pool. br /These pools are a skimmer system with an antibacterial coating and small energy pools and water saving. Long service life and maintenance costs are very low. br /The exterior facades of the villas are isolated by heat and cold, and exterior paints can withstand many years from spills and cracks to corrosion, which may be exposed to appearance. ( no problems will arise except discoloration ) br / All rooms have air conditioning lines and are assembled in one place on the facade. br / The central broom system was built for use in all rooms and public places. br /To cover all the floors of the villa, a underfloor heating system with watery water was built. br /The floors of the villa and around the foundations were isolated from water and moisture, with the exception of water lines. br /Thermally insulated aluminum carpentry products were used, which were effective against cold and heat, a comfortable gas glazing system ( ) br / The doors of the villa are made entirely of wood material, kitchen cabinets and other furniture are made with ultra wide varnished paint, which retains its color for many years. br /All rooms have TV and satellite line. br /