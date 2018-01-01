Sun World Real Estate
As Sun world realestate, we are focusing on real estate assets with our rich experience in this sector, relay on high quality and human-oriented problem-solving skills to fulfill the needs of our dear customers.
We will provide you special strategies in selling, purchasing and rental processes in all kinds of real estate investments both nationally and internationally,guiding our customers' real estate investments with specific and professional knowledge by using modern and innovative marketing methods and offering services to protect their interests afterwards.
Meanwhile, we have been offering our customers new and comfortable accommodation for 19 years with our reliable construction company. Our projects still keep going in both Alanya and Cyprus regions.
With our experts team, we supply title deed, water and electricity transfer procedures, staying permit appication and all renovation repair issues as well .
At the same time, we can help you to rent your properties in a convenient and reliable way and earn profits. Trust and satisfaction are our main working principles.