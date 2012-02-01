  1. Realting.com
Massar Vadi Real Estate

Turkey, Alanya
;
Real estate agency
8 months
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Latviešu, Български, Türkçe, Dutch, Oʻzbekcha
About the agency

Massar Vadi Real Estate  is a dynamic and globally connected company that stands out in the real estate and investment sector through its comprehensive approach to client service. With an extensive international network and strong public relations, we operate under government supervision to provide a wide range of services to customers worldwide. Our commitment goes beyond traditional business models – we actively partner with our clients in investment operations, managing each project with professional precision tailored to individual customer needs.

Our expertise spans multiple domains, including in-depth market research, where we conduct thorough studies, analysis, and statistical assessments of the real estate market to inform strategic decision-making. We specialize in construction and real estate development, maintaining high and modern standards in planning, construction, and both interior and exterior design. Leveraging our connections with a diverse array of accredited companies, we can meet the varied tastes and capabilities of our customers, ensuring flexibility and comprehensive solutions.

Quality and innovation are at the core of our business philosophy. We pride ourselves on delivering high-quality services with remarkable speed and are constantly committed to evolution and improvement. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with the most innovative solutions in the market, setting us apart as a forward-thinking and customer-centric organization.

Services

Massar Vadi Real Estate : Your Comprehensive Real Estate Partner

We are a global real estate and investment services company dedicated to helping clients achieve their property and citizenship goals. Our services span emigration investment, property acquisition, and strategic real estate marketing in Turkey. With a commitment to transparency, excellence, and round-the-clock customer support, we offer personalized solutions tailored to your unique needs.

Our key services include:
- Second citizenship and residency investment opportunities
- Diverse property selections across Turkey
- Professional real estate marketing
- Expert advisory services
- 24/7 customer support

What sets us apart is our speed of response, quality of service, and unwavering focus on client success. Whether you're seeking investment, a new home, or citizenship options, Right Way Group is your trusted guide.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 13:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,500
Finishing options Finished
Area 51–88 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous businesses. Situated in a highly popular and sought-after area. Adjacent to Golden Residence and Terrace Park. Mixed-Use Development: Includes 11 large stores, offices, studio apartments, 1+1, 2+1,…
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Apartment building 15% discount campaign with Panorama Long Beach: Where Luxury Meets the Horizon
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$219,512
Finishing options Finished
Location: Prime beachfront location (2-minute walk) Near market, fish restaurant, and park Zoning allows for only 2 floors in the immediate area Design: Iconic and dynamic architecture, visible from afar Challenges traditional high-rise aesthetics Prior…
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$215,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
Forget traffic jams and long commutes. Experience Sharjah's magic with effortless access.   Where Damascene heritage meets modern luxury - discover Faradis Tower, a masterpiece redefining skyline living in the cultural heart of Sharjah." Key Features:   You are very close to /…
Apartment building Why is 11 SquareTower Your Best Option?
Apartment building Why is 11 SquareTower Your Best Option?
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,120
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 28–1 100 m²
95 real estate properties 95
Why is 11 SquareTower Your Best Option? Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), tucked away in the heart of Dubai's bustling cityscape, is a luxurious retreat for families looking for an exceptional apartment and the pinnacle of convenience and comfort. This extraordinary location offers the ide…
Tourist complex
Tourist complex
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$299,166
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel block, terraced design. Views: Uninterrupted 180-degree sea views, south-facing views towards Famagusta, north-facing views towards Karpaz Bay. Features: 701 flats (studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, …
Our agents in Turkey
Mohamed Bahram
Mohamed Bahram
121 property
