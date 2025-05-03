About the agency

Övençoğlu Group has been operating globally in the real estate and construction sectors for over 10 years, establishing itself as a brand synonymous with trust and quality. Thanks to our extensive international network and strong marketing power, we offer our clients the best properties at the most competitive prices across the world.

Our diverse portfolio includes a wide range of options—from luxury residences to commercial properties, land plots to large-scale investment projects. We match the right opportunities with each investor’s needs and budget, backed by accurate analysis and professional guidance.

Our expert team offers not only properties, but also profitable and sustainable investment opportunities.

Our after-sales services are designed to ensure long-term customer satisfaction. We provide professional support in areas such as title deed transactions, occupancy permits, furnishing and interior design consultancy, as well as rental and resale management. Additionally, we assist our international clients with residence permits and legal consultancy.

We bring our commitment to quality service to every country we operate in, continuing to grow based on the principles of trust, transparency, and sustainability.

With our experience in construction and real estate marketing, we continue to add value for both individual investors and corporate partners.

To benefit from all these services, simply get in touch with us.