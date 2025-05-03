  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Kestel
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Website
Website
www.realtorglobal.com
We are on social networks
About the agency

Övençoğlu Group has been operating globally in the real estate and construction sectors for over 10 years, establishing itself as a brand synonymous with trust and quality. Thanks to our extensive international network and strong marketing power, we offer our clients the best properties at the most competitive prices across the world.

Our diverse portfolio includes a wide range of options—from luxury residences to commercial properties, land plots to large-scale investment projects. We match the right opportunities with each investor’s needs and budget, backed by accurate analysis and professional guidance.

Our expert team offers not only properties, but also profitable and sustainable investment opportunities.

Our after-sales services are designed to ensure long-term customer satisfaction. We provide professional support in areas such as title deed transactions, occupancy permits, furnishing and interior design consultancy, as well as rental and resale management. Additionally, we assist our international clients with residence permits and legal consultancy.

We bring our commitment to quality service to every country we operate in, continuing to grow based on the principles of trust, transparency, and sustainability.

With our experience in construction and real estate marketing, we continue to add value for both individual investors and corporate partners.

To benefit from all these services, simply get in touch with us.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:15
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
1 developer
Our agents in Turkey
46 properties
