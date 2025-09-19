  1. Realting.com
INN TEAM REAL ESTATE AND CONSULTANCY LIMITED COMPANY

Turkey, Marmara Region
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
4 years 8 months
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
www.kwturkiye.com/innanoyin
About the agency

Keller Williams is an international real estate franchise company with more than 180,000 real estate agents, operating in 1000 offices across the globe. Founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning and lives worth living for its associates, Keller Williams Realty has been among the fastest growing real estate franchises in the industry since its founding. More so than ever before, real estate professionals are turning to Keller Williams Realty for the education, coaching, technology, culture and wealth building opportunities that are redefining their potential and powering their careers toward new heights.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 13:13
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Turkey
Inna Noin
Inna Noin
