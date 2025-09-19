INN TEAM REAL ESTATE AND CONSULTANCY LIMITED COMPANY

Keller Williams is an international real estate franchise company with more than 180,000 real estate agents, operating in 1000 offices across the globe. Founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning and lives worth living for its associates, Keller Williams Realty has been among the fastest growing real estate franchises in the industry since its founding. More so than ever before, real estate professionals are turning to Keller Williams Realty for the education, coaching, technology, culture and wealth building opportunities that are redefining their potential and powering their careers toward new heights.