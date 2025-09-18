  1. Realting.com
Q Investements International Ltd

United Kingdom, London
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
3 months
Languages
English
Website
qinvestments.london/
About the agency

Q Investments International Ltd is a state-of-the-art real estate agency headquartered in the City of Westminster, London. With over 20 years of industry experience, we specialize in luxury property sales, buy-to-let investments, asset acquisition, and property management across the UK and internationally.

Our curated portfolio features high-end apartments, new-build townhouses, riverfront penthouses, and residential real estate in London’s most sought-after locations including Mayfair, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Marylebone, White City, Westminster, Battersea and Nine Elms. We also offer exclusive access to emerging developments such as Trent Park, Hendon Waterside, and Royal Arsenal Riverside.

We pride ourselves on delivering VIP-level service, leveraging advanced proptech solutions, and maintaining a reputation for irresistible integrity. Whether you're a global investor or a local buyer, our team is committed to maximizing your return on investment through strategic property sourcing, development advisory, and portfolio optimization.

Services

Property Sales & Acquisitions

  • Luxury residential sales: apartments, penthouses, townhouses

  • Off-plan and new-build property sourcing

  • Strategic asset acquisition and liquidation

  • High-yield buy-to-let investments

Investment Advisory

  • Portfolio structuring and optimization

  • Market entry strategies for international investors

  • ROI analysis and capital growth forecasting

  • Access to exclusive developments in prime London zones

Property Management

  • End-to-end management for residential and commercial assets

  • Tenant sourcing, screening, and lease administration

  • Maintenance coordination and financial reporting

  • Vacant property supervision and security

International Property Services

  • Cross-border investment facilitation

  • Legal and tax advisory through trusted partners

  • Multilingual support and relocation assistance

  • Global listings in UAE, Europe, and emerging markets

Real Estate Consultancy

  • Development advisory for landowners and builders

  • Market research and feasibility studies

  • Branding and launch strategy for new developments

  • Valuation services for sales, lettings, and refinancing

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 21:30
(UTC+1:00, Europe/London)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
