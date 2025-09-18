Q Investements International Ltd

Q Investments International Ltd is a state-of-the-art real estate agency headquartered in the City of Westminster, London. With over 20 years of industry experience, we specialize in luxury property sales, buy-to-let investments, asset acquisition, and property management across the UK and internationally.
Our curated portfolio features high-end apartments, new-build townhouses, riverfront penthouses, and residential real estate in London’s most sought-after locations including Mayfair, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Marylebone, White City, Westminster, Battersea and Nine Elms. We also offer exclusive access to emerging developments such as Trent Park, Hendon Waterside, and Royal Arsenal Riverside.
We pride ourselves on delivering VIP-level service, leveraging advanced proptech solutions, and maintaining a reputation for irresistible integrity. Whether you're a global investor or a local buyer, our team is committed to maximizing your return on investment through strategic property sourcing, development advisory, and portfolio optimization.
Property Sales & Acquisitions
Luxury residential sales: apartments, penthouses, townhouses
Off-plan and new-build property sourcing
Strategic asset acquisition and liquidation
High-yield buy-to-let investments
Investment Advisory
Portfolio structuring and optimization
Market entry strategies for international investors
ROI analysis and capital growth forecasting
Access to exclusive developments in prime London zones
Property Management
End-to-end management for residential and commercial assets
Tenant sourcing, screening, and lease administration
Maintenance coordination and financial reporting
Vacant property supervision and security
International Property Services
Cross-border investment facilitation
Legal and tax advisory through trusted partners
Multilingual support and relocation assistance
Global listings in UAE, Europe, and emerging markets
Real Estate Consultancy
Development advisory for landowners and builders
Market research and feasibility studies
Branding and launch strategy for new developments
Valuation services for sales, lettings, and refinancing