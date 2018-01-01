GOLDEN HOUSE company specialists provide a full range of services in such areas as: Sales. We offer a range of solutions for real estate owners, allowing you to sell your property at the top market price. Our implementation methodology is based on fundamental market research and trends. We make things profitable and convenient! With us, you will get the maximum benefit! Purchases. The company's specialists provide a service for selecting a property and supporting you throughout the transaction. We offer quality service and high efficiency. With us you will find the best offer on the market! Real estate management. Our company helps owners increase their revenues through a program to improve the liquidity and efficiency of real estate. It is developed individually for each property. Overseas real estate. We provide consulting services in the purchase of land plots, commercial and residential real estate, as well as investment in construction abroad.