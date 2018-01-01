  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Oba Mah. Ahmet Tokuş Cad. No:7 07400 Alanya – Antalya Türkiye
Real estate agency
2015
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
trustpoint.com.tr
Company description

Trust Point is a leading company in Alanya with their knowledge and experience in the Real Estate sector. We have our own CPI (accountant) and Attorney team for you and we will easily do all your Tax ID, Title Deed, bank and immigration applies.

On the other hand, if you invest a minimum of $400.000 for property, you can have Turkish Citizenship rights. in our portfolio we have ready to move apartments, for your Turkish citizenship! 

Our team members have Arabic, Russian, English, Deutsch and Farsi speakers. All our teammates have Legal Real Estate Property expert certificates.

Our Customers Mean the World

All the steps will be perspicuously between us and every single contract will be under our attorney control. Come to Alanya, take your time for your love, visit beautiful places, chill in under the sun and left the issues with us! You will not be alone in Alanya! We will be your best friends!

Services

Special Services

We can make your 3 days Hotel bookings and Alanya tours and we will pay for them if you buy a property!

Alanya Home is the first name that comes to mind when it comes to real estate in Alanya with its 8 years of experience in Alanya. With Alanya Home, you can quickly reach a profitable result in your real estate purchases and sales such as rental, consultancy, investment consultancy, house for sale, land in the Alanya region. Alanya Home is a real estate company that has been successfully working with a portfolio of high customer satisfaction in the real estate trade of the Alanya real estate sector such as home, land, office since 2010. Alanya Home is at your service if you want to work with a professional and expert firm in your real estate investments, which directs your trade and whose every step is very vital. We are waiting for you to ensure that you get real value results in your real estate purchase and sale in Alanya. As a result of the professional work of our company, you will see the difference of working with us in our interest rate supports in our loan sales with our contracted banks. We offer a healthy trade quickly by bringing the most suitable options for your needs from our website. For all your real estate requests and searches for Alanya, you can visit our website and conclude your real estate needs in Alanya quickly and with high satisfaction. You can quickly sell or rent your land, office, house, villa real estate you want to sell or rent by presenting it to buyers on our website.

For us it is not just about the sale of the fast buck, we are dedicated to providing excellent after-sales care. One of the longest established real estate and investment consultancies in Turkey we offer a 100% customer satisfaction policy and train all our staff in delivering first-rate customer service. We currently hold one of the largest property portfolios in Turkey providing maximum choice and premium quality properties and are one of the only companies offering all-inclusive free viewing trips.

We invite you to get acquainted with the real estate offers in Alanya. Get professional advice – how to buy, sell or rent property correctly.

The Multifunctional Company Comfort Homes Ins Eml Ltd was officially established in the Republic of Turkey, but has got many partners and brunches all over the world. Our team- young and ambitious people- is far from standard ways of working.With us you can not only buy, sell, rent or lend your property in Turkey. We also provide a wide range of services.

