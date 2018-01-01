Playa Negra Realty LLC
De la plaza de futbol, 300mts Este, Los Pargos Guanacaste, Costa Rica 50303
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2009
Languages
English, Español
Website
Company descriptionOur greatest asset is the quality of our team. They complement our market and offer personalized attention with integrity and professionalism. We strive to understand your needs and work diligently to help you meet your real estate goals.
ServicesWe are a full service real estate agency. We sell homes, condos, large plots of land (farms), condominiums, development projects, hotels and resorts, and businesses. Our associates are in the areas surrounding Playa Negra which is situated on the beautiful Northwest Pacific coast of Costa Rica. We are here to help you realize your dreams. We are dedicated to offering our customers the highest quality service.
Apartments
Houses
Lands
