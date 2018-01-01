  1. Realting.com
Playa Negra Realty LLC

De la plaza de futbol, 300mts Este, Los Pargos Guanacaste, Costa Rica 50303
Playa Negra Realty LLC
Real estate agency
2009
English, Español
www.playanegrarealty.com/contact
Company description
Our greatest asset is the quality of our team. They complement our market and offer personalized attention with integrity and professionalism. We strive to understand your needs and work diligently to help you meet your real estate goals.
Services
We are a full service real estate agency. We sell homes, condos, large plots of land (farms), condominiums, development projects, hotels and resorts, and businesses. Our associates are in the areas surrounding Playa Negra which is situated on the beautiful Northwest Pacific coast of Costa Rica. We are here to help you realize your dreams. We are dedicated to offering our customers the highest quality service.
Our agents in Costa Rica
Larry Graziano
21 properties
