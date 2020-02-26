OOO RieltKafe

  1. Realting.com
Belarus, РБ, 220004, Г. МИНСК, УЛ. РОМАНОВСКАЯ СЛОБОДА, Д. 3А ОФ. 207
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Italiano
realtcafe.com
Company description

Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a service: from selecting the best option for a property, assistance in attracting loans, full legal support of the transaction to the help with settlement.

At all stages, the client is surrounded by attention of the highest level professionals — the best real estate market experts with extensive working experience make a team of the RieltKafe. We offer only what really is necessary for a successful transaction and customer comfort. Nothing unuseful! Order a free consultation at home and make sure that we really are putting into a practice a new approach to the service. RealtKafe is a service for you: profitable, understandable and honest.

Services
  • Buying and selling apartments, rooms;
  • Buying and selling cottages, houses, plots.
Our agents in Belarus
Yuliya Guschinskaya
Yuliya Guschinskaya
96 properties
