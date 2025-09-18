  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. NOAH & PARTNERS REAL ESTATE

NOAH & PARTNERS REAL ESTATE

Spain, La Mata
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1992
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 10 months
Languages
Languages
Русский, Español
Website
Website
noah.es/
We are on social networks
About the agency

«Noah & Partners Real Estate» is a real estate agency that specializes in helping its clients buy and sell their houses. Our head office is located next to La Mata beach in Torrevieja. That is why we are experts in coastal properties. Moreover, situated close to the countryside, we are able to offer our customers a wide variety of houses and villas in Vega Baja comarca and all around Alicante province.

We provide a solid catalogue of real estate of any kind like apartments, terrace houses, Swiss cottages, villas, studios, etc. Thus, we can offer you a wide range of options.

If you can imagine your dream house, we help you find it. 

Our agents in Spain
Mikhail Popov
Mikhail Popov
15 properties
Agencies nearby
LAYVAK Real Estate Group
Spain, San Pedro Alcantara
Company's year of foundation 1997
Residential property 14 Сommercial property 3
We truly care about our customers and that is the key to our success. We respect and support our family TRADITION driven by INNOVATION. We know how to find the best properties and negotiate the best deals. It's our job to be familiar with the latest market conditions, government regulations,…
Leave a request
Planeta Spain
Spain, el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 47 Сommercial property 3
Planeta Spain is a forward-looking real estate company which helps you find any residential or commercial real estate to your liking. We will help you choose your future home, introduce you to all the surrounding areas and attractions. You will also receive full information about the selecte…
Leave a request
Best Luxury Properties
Spain, Altea
Company's year of foundation 1992
Residential property 14 Сommercial property 10
Welcome to BEST! BEST Real Estate Agency is a full service professional Company offering exclusive home and luxury real estate services in Spain to buyers and sellers from different countries. We have been practicing residential and commercial real estate sales since 1992. Let us find you…
Leave a request
Spain Luxinvest
Spain, lAlfas del Pi
Company's year of foundation 2007
SpainLuxInvest is one of the best representatives in the question of sale of luxury real estate in the Spanish market, and specifically, on the Costa Blanca, offering exactly what people want from a quality life and excellent holiday in Spain! In our catalogue there are more than 20,000 p…
Leave a request
Masa International SA
Spain, Valencian Community
Company's year of foundation 1984
Residential property 643
MASA International was founded in 1981, and has grown from its simple beginnings as a beachfront estate agency to the solid, international organization it is today without ever losing that special 'family feel' that our clients continue to find reassuring. In 2018 we celebrated our 37th anni…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go