GestaliHome

Spain, Alicante
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
4 years 5 months
Languages
English, Español, Français
Website
www.gestalihome.com
About the agency

To offer even more services to its customers, Gestali opens a department specializing in the real estate transaction: GestaliHome in Alicante, offers you a perfect knowledge of the Spanish real estate market. Gestali is a tax firm of the Fiseco group present in Alicante, Valencia and Gandia, practising in the field of accounting and auditing for more than 30 years.To guarantee you an investment of quality and safety, GestaliHome s ´ is positioned on the market of new build. Present on the regions going from the Costa Blanca to the Costa del Sol, and passing through the Costa Cálida and Costa de Almeria, GestaliHome guarantees you the most complete range of products thanks to our direct relations with the main promoters of the region. GestaliHome is your ideal partner to place your money under the Spanish sun!

Services

NIE and certificate of registration of EU citizen (Certificado de Registro de Ciudadano de la Unión). Duplicate certificates in case of loss, theft, or change of situation. Registration in the municipality (Padrón). Social Security registration. Tax Registration (Hacienda). Insurance procedures. Work Certificate (Vida laboral). Optional registration of driver’s licence and renewal. Registration of your vehicle in Spain.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:11
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Madrid)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Spain
Alejandro Gömez Huertas
Alejandro Gömez Huertas
665 properties
