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MUVE HOME Construction & Real Estate

Turkey,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština, Slovenščina, Türkçe
Working time
Closed now
Our agents abroad
Veronika Psotna
Veronika Psotna
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Comfort homes
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The Multifunctional Company Comfort Homes Ins Eml Ltd was officially established in the Republic of Turkey, but has got many partners and brunches all over the world. Our team- young and ambitious people- is far from standard ways of working.With us you can not only buy, sell, rent or lend …
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ALAIYE HOME CONSTRUCTION
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Alaiye Home &Yılmaz Turhan Insaat Company was established in 1987 and has become one of the best and most reliable construction companies at Alanya Riviera. For 20 years the Company has specialized in construction and marketing of apartment buildings and complexes on a turn-key basis through…
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MAT INVESTMENT
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Mat Investment - A bridge between Turkish property developers and international property investors   Mat Investment  is a Real Estate Service & Developer company which is located in Istanbul, Turkey. With more than 10 years experience, it has a reputable brand awareness not only in loc…
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