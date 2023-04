Liga Real Estate

About the company Viya Legal is an international law firm whose main activity is in the fields of citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate. Our company has 26 years of experience and also provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or buying real estate, our company provides legal support. We have closed more than 600 works on citizenship and successfully completed 1800 works on real estate, which includes hotels, villas, business centers, land, apartments and houses. In just 3 months we will help you get Turkish Citizenship. Viya Legal has been actively providing high-quality services to Turkish and international clients in the field of commercial litigation, real estate and construction law under the brand of Viya Law Firm since 1996. Our legal identification facilitates an easy and hassle-free process of organizing documents and legal details of your application. Our lawyers specialize in Northern Global Citizenship, Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship Program - they will best help you at every stage of your application. Viya Legal is a leading firm in the Turkish Investment Citizenship program with a team of professionals consisting of experienced lawyers, international sales experts, high-quality service providers and our countless solution development partners.