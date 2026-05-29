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KGC Construction

Dominican Republic, Las Terrenas
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Español, Français, Română
Website
Website
www.hbcaraibes-international.com/en
We are on social networks
Commercial properties
See all 18 properties
🌴 Magnificent Boutique Hotel for Sale - Las Terrenas Centre in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Magnificent Boutique Hotel for Sale - Las Terrenas Centre
Las Terrenas
Area 3 200 m²
Price: USD 900,000 – Property & Business Included (Walls and Business) An exceptional opp…
$900,000
🌊 Established Kitesurf School for Sale - 18 Years of Success - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌊 Established Kitesurf School for Sale - 18 Years of Success - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Las Terrenas
Price: USD 170,000 A rare opportunity to acquire a well-established kitesurf school with …
$170,000
🌿 Eco-Lodge & Wellness Retreat in 11,500 m² Tropical Park – Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌿 Eco-Lodge & Wellness Retreat in 11,500 m² Tropical Park – Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas
Area 860 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to acquire a fully operational ecological hotel and wellness r…
$1,30M
🌴 Modern Boutique Bed & Breakfast – 250m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Modern Boutique Bed & Breakfast – 250m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas
Area 350 m²
Discover this exceptional turnkey Boutique Bed & Breakfast ideally located just 250 meters f…
$750,000
Our agents in Dominican Republic
Guillaume Kadouch
Guillaume Kadouch
85 properties
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