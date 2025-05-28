Our company is one of the leading professional real estate agencies in Phuket, operating since 2015. We don’t just sell apartments – we accompany customers every step of the way, from the first call to getting the keys (and even after).
What makes us different:
Full support: consultations, selection of real estate, verification of documents, legal support, registration of the transaction, registration in the Land Department.
Analytical approach: we provide clients with profitability calculations, investment models, project comparisons, market forecasts.
International service: we work with customers from Europe, CIS, Asia; we speak several languages.
Broad structure:
Own offices in several areas of Phuket, Pataya and Bali.
Departments of rental, after-sales service, development consultations, real estate management.
Professional lawyers, analysts, support in migration issues and taxation.
Reliability: thousands of successful transactions, permanent partners among developers, excellent reputation in the professional community.
We strive not only to sell real estate, but to become a reliable partner in Phuket. It is important to us that each client feels confidence, understanding and support.