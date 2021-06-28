  1. Realting.com
Erasmosgroup

Greece, 2 OHIS STR. 11522
Erasmosgroup
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
www.erasmosgroup.gr/en-US/default.html
Company description

ERASMOS Group is Real Estate, Yachting, Insurance and Finance brokers established in 2009, providing the following services:

  • Purchases, Sales and Leases of all kind of Properties,
  • Yachting & Sailing Brokers - Sales & Churters,
  • Real Estate Expertise,
  • Renovation and Real Estate Management,
  • Insurance and Finance,
  • Removal services.

Our colleagues with over 30 years of experience undergo regular training in order to keep up with the market data aiming at providing the most beneficial services to our clients.

We present our clients with the best solutions always respecting their time, wishes and money.

ERASMOS GROUP operates as a member of the:

  • Athens Association of Realtors (MAS)
  • Association of Certified Experts of Greece (EPPA)
  • National Association of Realtors (NAR)
Our agents in Greece
Theodore Kokosioulis
Theodore Kokosioulis
228 properties
