«Our goal is to serve and cover the property needs of our clients the way is best for them». How the Erasmos Group works

Erasmos Group from Greece has become a partner of REALTING international real estate platform. Theodore Kokosioulis, the General Director of the company, told us about the history of the agency and how it is developing now.

«The company was founded in Real Estate Business the year 2009. However, our executive Realtor Members have been in the field since 1997 with considerable experience and many year in sales — leases during these 24 years.

Erasmos Group and Associates, in addition to Real Estate, also active in insurance — Financial (loans) and in Yachting regarding charts and yacht sales.

We are certified and verified as Real Estate Experts and Members of:

PP (Association of Certified Real Estate Experts of Greece BPOR);

NAR (National Association of Realtors);

CEPI (European Association of Real Estate Professions);

EUROPE IAHSP (International Association of Home Staging Professionals).

Erasmos develops its operations in Attica (Athens Greece) Center-North & South suburbs, Corinth and we specialize in executive Vilas, Hotels and Houses on the Islands of Mykonos & Santorini.

Our goal is to serve and cover the property needs of our clients the way is best for them and our great satisfaction is when we see the joy in their faces and eyes after a sale or a buy is completed».

All properties of the company are in the personal account of the Erasmos Group.